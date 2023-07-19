KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in front of one of the city’s fire stations on Tuesday.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. in the front parking lot of Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue Station No. 1 at 401 East Vernon Avenue. Officers found a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe upside down, resting on its roof.

Donte Fordham, 34, of Kinston, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene. Officials said speed and not wearing a seat belt were contributors in his death. The Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.

This case is currently under investigation and we currently do not have any additional details to offer at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939- 4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.