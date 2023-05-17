KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston officials voted to move forward with plans to provide more animal services in Lenoir County during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. They also approved measures to curb unnecessary noise.

The issue around stray animals and other animal needs has been the topic of ongoing discussion in Kinston. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette proposed consolidation of animal control services with Lenoir County during a previous council meeting. The motion was passed, which means the next step will be for the county to make the decision to move forward.

If everything gets voted on appropriately, changes could take place around August.

“I just think it’s a wonderful opportunity for, you know, our citizens here in Kinston to have a three- to five-member team who specializes in animal control, as compared to a police officer in charge of animal control things. It’s just a great opportunity for our citizens,” said Goyette.

The next item on the agenda discussed and voted to approve was the consideration to adopt tools to measure loud or unnecessary noise. Goyette said currently if he’s dispatched to a loud noise ordinance complaint, it’s up to him to decide if it’s too loud or not. Moving forward with the approval from the council, the police department will be able to record what’s loud.

“So now when our supervisors are dispatched to a call at 2 a.m., and I’m at home in bed, those supervisors are able to make those decisions appropriately,” said Goyette. “There’s a measuring device, you know, what the noise level is supposed to be. This way, you can enforce that action or not. Just depends on what the decibel is.”

Goyette added this would help with residential districts.