KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mother Earth Brewing in Kinston has introduced a new beverage that is an alternative to alcohol during Dry January.

According to a media release shared on Tuesday, Kaya offers a “unique, non-alcoholic beverage” that features 3 mg of Delta 9 THC, “offering a calming, present experience without the hangover.”

“We’ve seen cycles change in the beverage market,” said Trent Mooring, president and co-founder of Kaya. “People who enjoyed IPAs years ago may not be looking for the same thing today. We wanted to create something that provides a sense of calm and well-being.”

According to the media release, Kaya’s formula “promotes a calming and present-centered experience, allowing you to unwind and fully enjoy the moment. Kaya is crafted with health in mind, boasting a low-calorie count of 20 per serving and utilizing organic, non-GMO ingredients. With zero grams of sugar, Kaya is perfect for those looking to limit their sugar intake.”

The product is priced at $19.99 for a six-pack. You can find out more at Drink-Kaya.com. The beverage is at select retail stores throughout the Triangle and Triad regions of the state and at Mother Earth Tap Room in Kinston.

“We believe Kaya represents the future of beverages,” said Mooring. “We’ve been planning for this launch for a while, and we’re thrilled to finally introduce Kaya to the world. We see a growing demand for mindful and healthy alternatives, and we’re confident that Kaya will fill that need for consumers.”