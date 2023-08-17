KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Emergency Services is currently on scene assisting the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue with a large natural gas leak.

The leak is at 908 Roseanne Dr. Residents on Roseanne Dr from Lynn Dr to Phillips Rd have been requested to evacuate their homes until the leak is secured.

(Lenoir County Emergency Services graphic)

Those evacuating the area can take shelter at First Pentecostal Church, located at 711 Phillips Rd. LCES will be there to assist evacuees.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene working to secure the leak.