KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Neuseway Nature Park in Kinston is having an Earth Day celebration.

On April 22, there will be special activities from 11 am – 3 pm. There is no charge to participate.

Children ages 5-12 will be able to paint a canvas of the Neuseway Nature Park with the help of local artists. All supplies are provided as well as cookies.

You can call 252-939-3302 for more information.