KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Veterans Home is celebrating 10 years of its dedication to serving veterans in Lenoir County. Ten employees were honored for their 10 years of employment.

A media room, called the George Graham Day Room, was also dedicated to the late NC Rep. George Graham, who also served as a Lenoir County commissioner. Graham played a huge role in bringing the facility to Lenoir County.

“He really did work hard, he and Congressman G.K Butterfield worked on it tirelessly,” Chair of the Lenoir County Commissioners, Linda Rouse-Sutton said. “There were a lot of other counties that really wanted a veterans home, but George was determined the home coming to Lenoir County.”

Rouse-Sutton adds Graham worked very hard to make sure veterans in our area had a place they can call home.

“There’s a widescreen TV in there so guys can go in and watch football or whatever and just feel like they’re in a little mini theater,” Rouse-Sutton said. “So we knew that that was something that would please George.”

George’s wife, Jimmette Graham, said she was honored that her husband’s legacy will live on forever through his love and commitment for the citizens.

“George and I would drive by here quite a bit and he’d always look at this building with pride and tell me about how proud he was to have made this happen for Lenoir County,” Jimmette Graham said.

A plaque dedicated to Graham hangs outside the media room as a reminder of his hard work and dedication over the years for his community.

Click here for more information on the North Carolina State Veterans Home.