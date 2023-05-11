KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston-Lenoir Library is now equipped with the personnel and tools necessary to give aid to someone suffering from a suspected overdose. This was all made possible by the Adult Accountability and Recovery Courts in Lenoir County.

“The expression is, be the one before 911, and be there to provide aid until 911 can get there and provide additional medical attention,” said Colleen Kosinski, administrator of the Adult Accountability and Recovery Court.

She is spearheading the efforts to end the stigma surrounding substance use.’

“There may be people who take their opioids for pain relief, and they might take a double dose by accident, or it could be a situation where a child is playing in their parent’s purse and find pills that look like M&Ms,” Kosinski said.

Kosinski mentioned that no one is immune to accidents, and that is why it is best to be prepared in the case of an emergency.

Recovery Court Administrators also said public libraries have become resource hubs for drug users wanting or needing help. They also said it’s better to err on the side of caution in the case of an emergency. That is why they say Narcan is a crucial tool for people to have, and know how to administer.

The informational event viewed tutorials on how to give the drug to others, as well as live demonstrations.

Library employee Joyce Hawkins said the seminar was informative, and now they feel prepared in a worst-case scenario.

“I do feel comfortable now, if an emergency happens to administer Narcan, everyone should benefit from at least having Narcan available for emergencies that could possibly happen,” Hawkins said.

Another library employee, Stephen Hawkins, added, “I do feel comfortable now, if an emergency happens to administer Narcan, everyone should benefit from at least having Narcan available for emergencies that could possibly happen.”