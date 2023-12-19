KINSTON, N.C. — The Lenoir County Planning and Inspections Department will be launching a new service in the New Year.

On Jan. 4, the department will debut an online portal for the entire permit and application process. From a phone or a laptop, from the office or home or even at the job site, residents will be able to go online and access a permitting portal — powered by Open Gov software — to complete a quick and easy application online.

Moreover, the entire inspection process will be available online. That means one can request inspections online and get their inspection results the moment the inspection is finished via email. Customers can pay all permitting fees with online banking.

Residents can still come into the office to pay with a check or cash or get help with a permit or schedule an inspection. All inspections will flow through the Open Gov Portal whether customers apply for it online or come into the office for help.

Stay tuned for updates on a training that will be made available to all permitting and construction stakeholders that will help familiarize users with the functionality and benefits of the new software.

The new service should improve customer service by providing continuous transparency and easier access to services for all customers. Residents are encouraged to come by the office in downtown Kinston or call 252-559-2260 if they have questions, concerns or comments about the new service.