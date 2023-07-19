KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir County Public Schools is selling the former Teachers’ Memorial School in Kinston.

The building on Marcella Drive has been empty for a decade now. LCPS has received its first offer on the building for $10,000. To outbid this price someone would have to bid at least $10,550.

“We’ve had some verbal interest in maybe a community center type vendors or maybe even a local church,” said Nicholas Harvey, assistant superintendent of LCPS. “There has been only one official bid.

“It’s a historic building for sure. it’s a large building, so the potential is enormous for someone to come in and hopefully do great things in our community.”

If anyone is interested in looking at the property, there will be a viewing this Monday at noon. People have until July 26 to outbid the current price.