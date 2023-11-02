KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in an early-morning house fire in Kinston.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue reported that all fire companies responded to 624 Fields Street at around 1:37 a.m. Thursday for a house fire. Crews found the home was 75% engulfed in flames, some reaching 20-30 feet in the air. Firefighters battled the fire and tried entering the home to search for possible victims but had to exit after the roof collapsed.

Crews were later able to get control and put out the fire. During the process, the body of a person was found during the primary search. Thursday afternoon, Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear told WNCT’s Gabby Sartori the man who died was Issac Manley, 71.

While searching, a firefighter received minor injuries from a fall within the structure and was sent to UNC Lenoir, treated and released.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in an investigation into the cause of the fire.

It was the second fire that happened in Kinston in a span of hours. Crews battled a fire at a duplex at 502 Harding Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. Nobody was home when that fire broke out and a neighbor was able to escape.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental electrical fire due to an overloaded electrical receptacle in the bedroom. The tenants were being assisted by the Red Cross.