KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is making changes to better serve and protect its city.

KPD is one of the four organizations to be awarded $150,000. The grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Administration’s Cops Program and is intended to provide opportunities for the department.

“We’re gonna have a specialist come in and help us with de-escalation training, so everybody in our organization whether you’re sworn or nonsworn will receive that training,” said Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette. “We’re gonna have community policing training come here through an outside organization and as well as bias-free policing, so most of that is training.”

Through this grant, the police will also get new body cameras.