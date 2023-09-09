KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in a house fire that happened Saturday morning in Kinston.

Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 1006 Clifton Terrace at 8:45 a.m. for a house fire. The fire was quickly put out. The body of a resident of the home was found while fighting the fire.

It was determined the person died of smoke inhalation. Next of kin were notified but the name of the victim has not been released.

An investigation that included the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue’s Origin and Cause Fire Investigation Team determined the fire started in the main bedroom by an overloaded, improperly used small drop cord, officials said in a media release. The fire was deemed accidental.

Kinston Police officers also responded to the call along with Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company and North Lenoir Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services set up a rehab area for the firefighters during the incident.