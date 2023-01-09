KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Kinston wants to help some middle schoolers and you can also chip in.

“Act Now Community Development Corporation” is working to create a personal care pantry for students at Rochelle Middle School.

“If they are concerned about their personal hygiene, it is a distraction from their education, and whatever that we can do to contribute to them, focusing on bettering themselves,” said Tah’Ron Canon, one of the founders of Act Now Community Development Corporation. “We want to eliminate those distractions so that they can be as productive as they can in the school space they are in.”

Some of the items being collected range from toothbrushes to feminine care products.

If you’d like to help out, donations are being accepted Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 301 North Rochelle Boulevard in Kinston.