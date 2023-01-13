KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project.

People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound.

“And so far, we’ve been successful with two different incidents where people have walked away from their homes and we were able to pull up Project Safe and Sound information and we found the individuals,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette.

Police said they’re hoping to raise awareness about the project within the community. Click here to sign up for the program.