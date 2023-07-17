KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lisa Nolan got the inspiration for an ongoing community project on Pinterest. The rock snake project was getting attention on Word of Mouth Kinston, a community Facebook page, as well.

Her first attempt at starting the project, which allows people in the community to paint rocks and line them up in the shape of a snake on the sidewalk, didn’t work out. Instead of adding painted rocks to the snake that she started, someone took the snake’s head. Now Nolan is attempting the project again at 424 East Blount Street in Kinston.

“It sparked a lot of interest, so I’m hoping that eventually, it takes off and just see what we can do with it. If we can get it all the way to Queen Street, I think that would be amazing,” said Nolan.

She is hoping the project inspires connection in the community.

“It doesn’t matter what they look like, you know. Let your toddler paint one. It’s just a fun idea as family bonding, community bonding. And just come and add to it,” said Nolan.

Watch the video for more information about the project.