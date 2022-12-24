KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday.

The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held its second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter.

Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing like socks, gloves, hats, coats and sweaters. Those with the drive said it is all about changing the community for the better.

“Today, we’re here to make a difference, I teamed up with my partner here man for a minute. It was just something that I had on my heart, it was a vision of mine to come out and share with the people,” said organizer Roy Pridgen.

With the cold weather, people at the drive said they were thankful for the warm clothes. Pridgen said they look forward to hosting this event again next year.