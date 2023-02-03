KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that happened last Saturday.

Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston had warrants obtained for his arrest. On Friday, he was taken into custody by Kinston police without incident. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.

His arrest comes days after Kinston police arrested Mikia Davis, 24, and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

On Jan. 28 at around 11 a.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at the 800 block of Dixon Street. Officers found several shell casings and discovered a home and vehicle had been shot at by someone.

They soon determined the shooting was the result of a previous argument between several people. After the argument, police said Davis returned to the area and fired the gun at the home.