KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a suspect in a school break-in that happened on October 27.

Anthony Carlyle was taken into custody and received multiple charges Friday after his arrest for breaking into Banks Elementary School. His arrest came following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Hill Family Lane. He was charged with the following:

Breaking and entering

Larceny after breaking and entering

Second-degree trespassing

Officials said he was also charged with an unrelated break-in on Paul’s Path Road.