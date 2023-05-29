KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder in the shooting of a first responder that happened on Sunday.

Police said Brennan Dijuon Hill, 23, of Kinston was arrested and was charged with the following:

• 5 counts – Attempted First Degree Murder

• Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

• 3 counts – assault with a deadly weapon on an Emergency Person

Hill went before a magistrate and was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no bond.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. with more details. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette and Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud will answer questions and provide any updates.

On Sunday, a Lenoir County Emergency Services paramedic was responding to a call at Jack Rountree Apartments. Kinston police say while attempting to get a patient into an ambulance, a vehicle slammed into the front of the vehicle. A person got out and started firing a gun.

The paramedic was struck in the upper torso and arm area, Kinston police say. The paramedic was transported to ECU Health in Greenville where they were listed in stable condition as of Monday morning. The identity of the paramedic is currently being withheld, police said.

This case is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.