KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man was arrested on Monday and is facing several sex-related crime charges.

Members of the Kinston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants and arrested John Landrine, 65, of Kinston on Monday. He was charged with Second Degree Forcible Sexual Offense and Crimes Against Nature. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Officials said his arrest stemmed from an investigation that began on November 13 due to reported sexual misconduct between Landrine and an adult handicapped male who was under his care.

If anyone has information about this or other crimes, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App which is available on both Apple and Android devices.