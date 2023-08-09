KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department issued a notice on Facebook of a suspect in an Asheville murder who was seen there earlier this week.

Police said they were responding to a call of suspicious activity along the 500 block of Larkspur Road. They found a person who was later identified as Dionate Whitson, 21, of Asheville. Officials said Whitson ran away from police, tossing a gun in the process.

Officials said in the Facebook post that Whitson has a $10,000 reward for his arrest. He’s known to operate in the Greenville, Charlotte and Asheville area and may be living among homeless people.

