KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Friday, the Kinston Police Department’s Crime Action Team concluded an investigation related to criminal activity that involved the distribution of illegal narcotics.

A search warrant was obtained and served. During the search, officers located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Jamie Health, Johnny Hoard and Christina Tresloni were arrested and charged at the scene.

Jamie Heath

Possession of a firearm by felon

Alter/Remove serial number from firearm

Sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Sell/deliver schedule III & IV

Felony maintain a dwelling

Johnny Hoard

Sell/deliver cocaine

Sell/deliver schedule IV (suboxone)

Sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

Felony maintain a dwelling

Felony conspiracy

Possession of schedule V

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Christina Tresloni