KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Friday, the Kinston Police Department’s Crime Action Team concluded an investigation related to criminal activity that involved the distribution of illegal narcotics.
A search warrant was obtained and served. During the search, officers located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Jamie Health, Johnny Hoard and Christina Tresloni were arrested and charged at the scene.
Jamie Heath
- Possession of a firearm by felon
- Alter/Remove serial number from firearm
- Sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
- Sell/deliver schedule III & IV
- Felony maintain a dwelling
Johnny Hoard
- Sell/deliver cocaine
- Sell/deliver schedule IV (suboxone)
- Sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
- Felony maintain a dwelling
- Felony conspiracy
- Possession of schedule V
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Christina Tresloni
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia