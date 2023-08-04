KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On Friday, the Kinston Police Department’s Crime Action Team concluded an investigation related to criminal activity that involved the distribution of illegal narcotics.

A search warrant was obtained and served. During the search, officers located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Jamie Health, Johnny Hoard and Christina Tresloni were arrested and charged at the scene.

Jamie Heath

  • Possession of a firearm by felon
  • Alter/Remove serial number from firearm
  • Sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Sell/deliver schedule III & IV
  • Felony maintain a dwelling

Johnny Hoard

  • Sell/deliver cocaine
  • Sell/deliver schedule IV (suboxone)
  • Sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park
  • Felony maintain a dwelling
  • Felony conspiracy
  • Possession of schedule V
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Christina Tresloni

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia