KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after their arrest during a search warrant in Lenoir County on Wednesday.

Howie Quentin Jones, Eric Ashley Newcome and Timothy Michael Jones were arrested by members of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. All three have been jailed following search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South with unspecified secured bonds.

Jones was arrested and charged with:

One count of Level II trafficking opioids

One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Newcome was arrested and charged with

One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

One count of felony maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of a controlled substance

One count of possession of firearm by convicted felon

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Jones was arrested and charged with one count of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Officials said law enforcement, including the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the LCSO SRT team and the Kinston Police Department SWAT unit executed a search warrant at the home in Kinston. The warrant was issued pursuant to arresting Jones on multiple felony processes for narcotics and firearms violations.

During the searc, officials found drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Jones was arrested at the home after he was found to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Newcome and Jones were also inside the home, which led to a second search warrant was issued. Officials found fentanyl, methamphetamine, Schedule IV controlled substances and a gun. It was also determined that controlled substances were being distributed from the home.