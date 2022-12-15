KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested three men on gun and weapons charges on Dec. 10. One of the suspects was out on bond for attempted murder.

Marquis Myers, Jessie Williams and Dayteon Clark were each arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. They were charged with manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clark was already out on bond and was wearing an electronic monitoring device for attempted murder. That pretrial release was revoked.

Kinston police and members of the NC Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at 521 Fields St. in Kinston. The search warrant was related to a felony firearms and ammunition investigation. Officials found a gun, cocaine, marijuana and drug manufacturing and packing items, which led to their arrest.