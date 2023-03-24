KINSTON, N.C. — Three people have been arrested, two charged with attempted murder, after a series of shootings that happened on March 18 in Kinston.

Officers heard several gunshots in the block of 1400 Parker Street. They arrived and noticed a victim running away from the area. Witnesses reported a vehicle with three individuals inside drove through the area and shot at several people. No one was struck by the gunfire and there were no injuries reported.

After this, the Kinston Police Department SWAT team and the Lenoir County Sherriff’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant on two apartments and arrested three people who they said were involved in the shooting. Officers also located and seized two 9mm guns from the residence.

Chymean Whitfield, Donnell McLean and Tyquann Church were arrested and placed in Lenior County Jail under secured bonds. Whitfield, 23, and McLean, 29, were charged with attempted murder. Church was charged with felony aid and abet.