KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 63-year-old Kisnton man was arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Kenneth Lee Holden’s vehicle was stopped and searched by detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit, along with members of the Kinston Police Department VCAT unit. The traffic stop occurred on U.S. 258 near U.S. 70.

Holden was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle also led to the discovery of additional meth and money used in drug sales.

Holden was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

He was booked into the Lenoir County Jail under a secure bond for all charges.