KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested in Lenoir County and are facing drug charges.

A two-month drug investigation led to the arrest of two men in La Grange. On Thursday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and LCSO Narcotics Unit executed three drug search warrants. Two of the search warrants were for homes on Hill Street and the third was for a home on James Street in La Grange.

Six guns, more than 500 grams of cocaine, approximately 19 grams of fentanyl, Schedule VI-controlled substance and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized. Multiple items were also seized as evidence that indicated controlled substances were being distributed.

Dontrel Tysean Smith, 30, of La Grange, was arrested and charged with the following:

6 counts of trafficking Schedule II controlled substance

6 counts of possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance

4 counts of sell Schedule II controlled substance

4 counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substance

7 counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for use and sale of controlled substances

6 counts of sell controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

1 count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule VI controlled substance

Smith received a secured bond for all charges except the firearm charge, where he received no bond due to a firearms violation earlier in the year.

De’Andre Rashad Amore Joyner, 22, also of La Grange, was arrested and charged with the following:

1 count of trafficking opium or heroin

1 count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine

1 count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana

1 count of maintaining a dwelling for use and sale of controlled substances

1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Joyner received a secured bond for all charges.