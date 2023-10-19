KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition.

Kinston officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Clay Street in Kinston in reference to a report of two people shot. Officers found both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The two people, who were not identified, were flown to ECU Health Medical Center, where they remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officials believe an unknown suspect(s) shot the victims after an altercation. After the shooting, the suspect(s) fled the area.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App that is available on both Apple and Android devices.