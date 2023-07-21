KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects have been arrested and are facing charges in a 2021 Kinston murder.

Kinston Maj. Brandon Turner reports Ernest McCotter, 31 and from Hampton, Va., and Deshawn Maye, 30, of Kinston, were arrested in Hampton, Va., on Thursday. Members of the Kinston Police Department, NC SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and members of the Virginia State Police were able to take both into custody without incident.

Both were jailed pending extradition back to Kinston. Their arrest stems from the murder of Jerome Gadson, 36, on March 14, 2021. Police responded to the area of 2210 Old Snow Hill Rd. to reports of shots fired. They later learned two suspects arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care. One of them, Gadson, died at the hospital.

Officials said new information was obtained in July by members of the Kinston Police Department’s Investigations Division and the department’s Violent Criminal Action Team. Warrants were soon served for both suspects.