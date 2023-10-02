KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people are in the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill after a house fire that broke out on September 29.

The Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue were called at 5:05 p.m. to a fire at 513 a.m. The people inside the home exited but went back inside as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. The two people wer taken outside again by fire crews and the fire was quickly put out.

The two people who were inside the home when the fire broke out were transported to UNC Lenoir by Lenoir County Emergency Medical Services. They were then flown to the burn center in Chapel Hill. Their condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

The fire is still under investigation. The NC Office of the State Fire Marshall is also involved in the investigation.