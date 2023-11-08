KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new art display at Kinston’s Community Council for the Arts is showcasing the impact of creativity on veterans.

The exhibit will run until Nov. 11 with an artist reception this Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m.

Creedence Edward organized the exhibit. He is a veteran as well, and his art will be on display for the duration of the exhibit.

“The family that I had when I was in the military, I mean they’ll always be my family, but I’m finding that communities like this is where that true sense of family is,” said Edward.