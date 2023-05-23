KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Baretta, Sasha and Socks are all puppies that have spent most of their lives at the Lenoir County SPCA.

Although they come from the same litter, they have different personalities and characteristics. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin thinks they could all be special additions to families.

“I think they’re gonna be much smaller than their mother, who is about 50 pounds,” Jarmin said. “They all get along really well together. They all eat together. There is no sign of food aggression in any of them.”

Training is the most important aspect of adopting a puppy, according to Jarmin.

“They need to be worked with and so, if you don’t train them, you cannot blame them for their behavior,” said Jarmin.

