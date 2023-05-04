KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grande, named for his stature, can be adopted at the Lenoir County SPCA.

Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that he is a gentle giant, though a bit of training would be good for him.

“Grande appears to be a pit bull, bulldog, possibly a mastiff mix. He is named Grande because he is big all over. He has never hurt anybody taking his treat,” said Jarmin.

View the video to see Grande sit on command, walk on a leash and demonstrate his treat-eating capabilities.