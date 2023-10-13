KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Hoss returned to the Lenoir County SPCA after being adopted about six months ago.

His adopter brought him back and told the Lenoir County SPCA that he was taking his frustrations our on Hoss. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that they were glad he was brought back to them in that case.

“We don’t exactly know what that means. Whatever the cause was, whatever was going on in his life, Hoss didn’t deserve that,” said Jarman.

Hoss is three and any interested adopters should visit the Lenoir County SPCA website for more information.