KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jethro is a two-year-old chocolate lab mix who is looking for a fur-ever home.

Lenoir County SPCA rescue coordinator Tiffinie Jarmin said that Jethro does well with other dogs. He also walks well on a leash and is available for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA. She also thinks he could be a good fit for any home, but potential adopters should be aware that Jethro does shed.

“He is very trainable. The first thing he does when we take him out of the kennel is go to the bathroom, so he seems to at least [have] been crate trained,” said Jarmin.

For more information about Jethro, click the video above.