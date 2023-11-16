KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Katie Lou, a boxer-Akita mix, was returned to the Lenoir County SPCA earlier this year.

She was at the shelter in 2021 before being placed in a rescue. At the time, she was heartworm positive but has tested negative since her return.

She loves to roll around in the grass and Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said that she was timid at the shelter. Jarman does believe that she would do well in a loving home.

“It was not her fault that she came back at all. She is a wonderful dog. She’s very timid here but she has not had any issues,” said Jarman.

Katie Lou’s adoption fee is $130, which includes her spay and all up-to-date vaccines.