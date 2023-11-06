KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Like many of the dogs and cats they receive, Tim was brought in at the Lenoir County SPCA as a stray.

There isn’t much information on his history but Rescue Coordinator TIffinie Jarman said that she believed he may have had bad experiences with people in the past. Despite that possibility, Tim is very motivated by treats and enjoys his daily walks.

“He is a little shy at first when he meets new people but he warms up very quickly. He loves treats,” said Jarman.

Tim is heartworm-negative and will be up to date on all vaccines upon adoption.