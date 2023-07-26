KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hot out there, no doubt about it. For the firefighters who answer the call each day, it’s even hotter for them.

The members of Kinston Fire & Rescue say they still respond to structure fires in the summer but not as often as they do in the winter. The majority of the calls they’re getting now are heat-related illnesses.

“We can have between 15 to 30 calls in a shift, ranging from heat exhaustion to heart attacks, structure fires and vehicle accidents,” said Lt. Stevens Nimmo.

But how do firefighters respond to these calls to help others while still staying safe, themselves?

“Working in the heat is tough, you know we’re out to help other people, but we have to keep our health and safety in mind also,” said Nimmo.

In addition to one of the hottest summers ever recorded, and a rising heat index, these firefighters wear about 70 pounds of gear while on the job, according to Chief Mike Scrufari.

We got the chance to gear up and respond to calls alongside KFR. Within seconds, we were sweating

How is it that these firefighters can work under these circumstances when we were just struggling to stand in that gear? ECU Health Emergency Response Doctor, Leigh Patterson, explained that because of their extensive training, they have adapted to extreme heat and are less susceptible to heat-related illnesses than the average person.

Scrufari gave WNCT an inside look at KFR’s new training facility and showed us the exact training they go through to be able to handle the rising temperatures. Click the above video to find out more.