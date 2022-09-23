KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming.

ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the values of inclusion and unification. There will also be over 30 vendors that range from LGBTQ+ community organizations, health screenings, artisans, vegetarian food options and more.

There will be three drag shows performing on the main stage. The first show will highlight up-and-coming performers from all over ENC, and the second show is a celebration of New Bern’s own Eli Stone, Mr. ENC Pride. The third show will be hosted by Greenville’s Michelle Michaels (Miss ENC Pride), and features Joel Claudio from “America’s Got Talent.” There will also be the first ENC all-drag wedding.

Musician Heather Rogers will delight the crowd after being introduced by Bob 93.3’s Gina Gray. DJ Sharon Husbands will be spinning all the hits for a dance party throughout the day.

“Now is the time to come together and celebrate the diversity and community in Eastern North Carolina! ENC Pride’s Festival isn’t just for the LGBTQIA+ community, it’s for everyone! Come see what it means to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion and acceptance,” said Austin Moore, ENC Pride board president.

For more information on the event, click here.