Kitty Hawk man pleads guilty to cocaine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A Kitty Hawk man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Herndon Hunt Outlaw Riddle III conspired with his codefendant Adolphus McClain to distribute five kilograms of cocaine.

McClain previously pleaded guilty to the charge and is awaiting sentencing.

Riddle pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and faces not less than 10 years and up to life imprisonment when he is sentenced during the court’s September 8 term.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge James E. Gates accepted the plea.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI), the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the North Carolina Department of Insurance, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kitty Hawk Police Department assisted in this investigation.