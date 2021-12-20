Knitted together: Trenton church collects blankets for tornado victims

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A local church in Jones County is collecting clean blankets and quilts to give to tornado victims in Kentucky.

Pam Forrester is a member of Trenton United Methodist Church. Forrester says a fabric store in Kentucky reached out to her saying it’s collecting these donations.

That’s when Forrester started spreading the word around town. The community is coming together to give back collecting more than 25 blankets and quilts so far.



“I am just so grateful that they’re willing to share with other people, especially in this time of need. And in a time when it’s really cold. And it’s really cold there. It gets very cold there,” said Forrester, Member of Trenton United Methodist Church.

The church hopes to gather about 50 quilts and blankets before sending them to Kentucky after Christmas.

You can drop off locations at the church.