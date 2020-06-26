‘Koinonia’ to host Pitt County food distribution on Saturday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) This weekend one church here in the east is planning to help thousands of Pitt County families in need.

The Koinonia Christian Center Church is hosting its Loving Through Feeding food distribution on Saturday. Close to 3,000 bags of groceries will be given out with items like cereal, canned goods, deli meat and so much more.

“3,000 families, that is significant! It makes my heart glad to be able to see that many people be impacted. It doesn’t matter what race doesn’t matter even the religion. It’s person to person. It’s humanity touching humanity,” said Bishop Rosie S. O’neal, Senior Pastor, Koinonia Christian Center Church

These grocery bags are free. The goal of this initiative is to meet the needs of people both spiritually and physically.

“If it’s not impacting us, then we think it’s not happening But the reality is right in our county there is food insecurity. Although the church building is closed, the church is still open. What we are seeking to do is show the love of Jesus…meeting them at their greatest need, Trev Evans, Staff Pastor, Koinonia Christian Center Church

Loving Through Feeding will take place on Saturday June 27th from 10am to 1pm at the following locations: