Korean War veteran remains laid to rest

A U.S. Soldier missing in action is finally laid to rest in New Bern.

On Tuesday dozens of people attended funeral services for Army Corporal Stephen Nemec.

The 21-year-old Soldier served during the Korean War and was killed on November 2, 1950.

He was one of the more than 7,000 Americans unaccounted for from the Korean War.

His remains were recently identified and returned home.

His family expressed their gratitude.

“It was joy because I watched my aunt and uncle languish in sorrow because their son was never found and I’m honored to be the one that gets to bring him home final,” said Terri Morgan, cousin of Korean veteran Nemec.

The service took place at Cotton Funeral Home.

Corporal Nemec is now buried at New Bern National Cemetery with full military honors.