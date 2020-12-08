KPD: 2 retailers robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that took place just minutes apart.

On December 7, at approximately 7:04 p.m., KPD was dispatched to the report of an armed robbery at Family Dollar, 701 Plaza Boulevard.

Once officers arrived it was determined that an unknown subject entered the store with a handgun and demanding money.

The perpetrator was described as a black male approximately 6’2″ in height wearing a black coat, black mask, grey pants, and black shoes.

The suspect was able to make it out of the store with an undetermined amount of money and no injuries were reported.

On the same night at approximately 7:17 p.m., KPD responded to the report of a second armed robbery at Dollar General, 2008 W. Vernon Avenue.

Upon their arrival, it was determined that the same suspect entered the business with a handgun and demanding money.

During this encounter a passerby observed the suspect flee the area in a dark in a color large passenger car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria.

This case is under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.