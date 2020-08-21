KPD: 3 men charged with attempted murder in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Three men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Kinston.

On Thursday, June 11 at approximately 2:07 p.m. officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to 1000 Cameron Drive in Kinston regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that the residence and two vehicles had been struck by gunfire during this incident.

After further investigation, 20-year-old Ke’monte Nobles of Kinston, 30-year-old Jeffery Jones Jr., of Kinston, NC and 28-year-old Dashawn Maye of Kinston, NC have each been charged with:

  • Five counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Five counts of conspiracy
  • Two counts of discharge weapon into occupied property.

This investigation is still on-going and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.

