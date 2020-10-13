KPD: 7-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a pedestrian involved accident after 7-year-old is struck by a vehicle.

On October 12 at approximately 10:35 p.m., members of the KPD responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on the 2300 block of Rouse Road in Kinston involving a pedestrian.

During that time, it was discovered that a 7-year-old juvenile had been struck by a vehicle.

The juvenile was transported to Vidant Medical Center in critical condition.

This case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.