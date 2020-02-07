KPD: Family dollar robbed Friday morning, suspect wanted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is trying to locate a suspect wanted for the robbery of a Family Dollar early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:56 a.m. KPD responded to a report of a robbery at Family Dollar located at 608 N. McLewean Street.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and spoke with staff who said a black male in his mid-twenties wearing a black hoodie came into the store and displayed a firearm.

The suspect demanded money from the sales clerk and he fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported from the store.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

If you have any information about this incident contact the Kinston Police Department.