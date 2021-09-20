KPD: Fatal shooting in Kinston under investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead early Monday morning.

At approximately 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person who was shot near the intersection of Pollock Street and W. Washington Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Rashad O’Neil, 25, and Micro Croom, 59, both of Kinston suffering from gunshot wounds.

O’Neil was transported to Vidant Medical center and Crooms was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officers, “The preliminary investigation reveals that an unknown suspect(s) shot the victims

at the intersection of Rhodes Ave. and Pollock Street.”

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene.

If anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.