KPD investigate shooting at Mitchell Wooten Apartments in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured.

On Sunday, September 20 at approximately 4:19 p.m., officers with KPD responded to Mitchell Wooten Apartments in reference to a call of shots fired.

As officers responded, further information was given that a juvenile was struck in the leg by gunfire.

The juvenile was transported to UNC-Lenior for treatment.

The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.