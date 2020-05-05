KPD investigates motor vehicle wreck involving a pedestrian

Live Now
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a wreck involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of  U.S. Hwy. 70 and Hill Farm Road in Kinston.  

Upon arrival, officers found a 74-year-old male with multiple injuries.  

EMS responded to the scene however the pedestrian identified as Terry Phillips, of Summerfield, Florida died from his injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the vehicle was identified as Tecorey Russell.

Russell remained on the scene and was treated by EMS.

This incident is still under investigation by the Kinston Police Department.  

